Menu
Search
Subscribe
Oil & Gas

Nigeria’s Oil Revenue Gains As Output Hits 1.34mbpd

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 18,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nigeria, the largest producer of crude oil in Africa, recorded an increment in its crude oil output in December 2023, indicating improved earnings from the resource.

The country produced 1.34 million barrels of oil per day in the month. This is according to primary sources of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in its latest Monthly Oil Market Reports (MOMRs).

Nigeria’s oil production increased month on month by 6.8 percent from 1.25 million bpd in November 2023. Further analysis revealed that the improvement stood at 6.1 percent from 1.26 million bpd in January 2023.

The average price of Brent crude, the international oil benchmark which Nigeria is gauged, stood at $77.63 per barrel in December, according to Statista.

Earlier, Heineken Lokpobiri, the minister of state for petroleum resources (oil), said that the increase in crude oil and condensate production was due to the government and sector operators identifying the source of the problem.

“We have a sole agenda and it is to increase crude oil production. Once you increase production there will be more revenue for Nigeria and that is the recipe for virtually all the problems we have in this country.

You know that Nigeria is very dependent on oil, even our budget is always predicated on how many barrels of oil we produce. Although the non-oil sector is thriving, for us to solve our problems we need to earn enough Forex,” he said.

Also, the country’s rig count, a major index of measuring activities in the upstream sector, increased in the period to 16, indicating a 23 percent growth from January 2023.

But month-on-month, the nation’s rig count increased from 14 recorded in November 2023, indicating an increase of 14 percent, according to data obtained from the oil cartel.

Kelvin Emmanuel, an energy expert and co-founder/CEO at Dairy Hills, attributed the rise in the rig count to sector reforms.

He said that recent changes, such as the government’s commitment to combating organised crude oil theft from flow stations to terminals, especially hot-pressure tapping from high-pressure pipes, may be responsible for this increase.

“The reality is that if these reforms are sustained, the rig count will rise as upstream companies commit more money to increasing output and abandoning divestment plans,” Kelvin said.

Last year, Rystad Energy said that offshore oil and gas production isn’t going anywhere, “and the sector matters now, possibly more than.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
MTN and Globacom reaches agreement, suspends disconnection over debt issue
Next article
Federal Gov’t To Pay N1.6trn Electricity Subsidy As DisCos Unveil New Tariffs
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Federal Gov’t To Pay N1.6trn Electricity Subsidy As DisCos Unveil New Tariffs

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 18,2024. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved...

MTN and Globacom reaches agreement, suspends disconnection over debt issue

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has...

Nigerians Must Stop Paying Ransom to Kidnappers, Says FCT Minister Wike

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 18,2024. The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),...

Police Foil Attack on Benue Village, Neutralise Two Bandits

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Benue State Police Command have killed...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Federal Gov’t To Pay N1.6trn Electricity Subsidy As DisCos Unveil New Tariffs

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 18,2024. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved...

MTN and Globacom reaches agreement, suspends disconnection over debt issue

Nigeria 0
January 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has...

Nigerians Must Stop Paying Ransom to Kidnappers, Says FCT Minister Wike

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 18,2024. The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Subscribe For Latest Updates
We'll send you the best business news and informed analysis on what matters the most to you.
icon
By subscribing, you agree with our privacy policy and our terms of service.
WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading