Menu
Search
Subscribe
Environment

Nigerian Conservation Foundation plants 276,860 trees in 2023

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 18, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) has boosted the economic value of 1,000 Nigerians with the planting of 276,860 trees in 2023 in its Green Recovery Nigeria (GRN) programme.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Oladapo Soneye, the Head Communications, NCF, on Thursday in Lagos.

Soneye said the overall goal of the GRN programme was to contribute and facilitate reforestation scheme in 25 per cent of Nigeria’s total landmass.

According to him, the GRN is a 30-year programme that will run from 2017 to 2047, while simultaneously promoting actions to curb further deforestation and forest degradation.

He mentioned other activities of the programme to include fuel-efficient cook stove training, provision of clean water, employment as eco-guards, tree nursery raising, enterprise development around non-timber forest products and many others.

Soneye noted that the livelihood support component of the GRN programme was to reduce total dependence of communities on the forest and to reduce deforestation caused by fuel-wood extraction.

Others are encouraging conservation of wildlife, and prevent hideouts of criminals in the forest reserves.

He listed some of the beneficiary communities in the livelihood component to include Iko Esai and Becheve in Cross River; Ajingi in Kano; Guzape in Abuja; Awka-Etiti in Anambra, among others.

“The tree planting exercise happened across the six geo-political zones of the nation.

“Economic trees planted include avocado, mango, cashew, orange and timber trees like Melina and teak etc.

“The trees were planted in forest reserves, national parks, community forests, secondary schools, and tertiary institutions among others,” Soneye said.

He said the livelihood support and tree planting projects were made possible through the support of the German Government through the Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union and Stanbic IBTC Holdings.

He mentioned others supporters of the programme as Access Corporation, AFR100, Pernod Ricard Nigeria, International Labour Organisation and First Bank of Nigeria Ltd.

Others are the British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation, ATC Nigeria Wireless Infrastructure Ltd., and many others.

NAN reports that the NCF is the foremost environmental NGO dedicated to nature conservation and biodiversity resource management for over 40 years.

It has remained resolute in ensuring that people live and prosper in harmony with nature. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Eight bodies recovered, Twelve missing in Niger State boat accident
Next article
Skitmaker Churchill falls to his death while filming a skit on a basketball court
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Man escapes with bullet wound after being attacked by suspected kidnappers in Lugbe, Abuja

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Nigerian man who escaped bullet...

Skitmaker Churchill falls to his death while filming a skit on a basketball court

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Skitmaker simply identified as Churchill...

Eight bodies recovered, Twelve missing in Niger State boat accident

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Twelve people still remain unaccounted for...

Abducted Imo Monarch, Ohiri Regains Freedom

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Kidnapped imo state Traditional ruler of...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Man escapes with bullet wound after being attacked by suspected kidnappers in Lugbe, Abuja

Security News 0
January 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Nigerian man who escaped bullet...

Skitmaker Churchill falls to his death while filming a skit on a basketball court

Entertainment 0
January 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Skitmaker simply identified as Churchill...

Eight bodies recovered, Twelve missing in Niger State boat accident

Nigeria Metro News 0
January 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Twelve people still remain unaccounted for...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Subscribe For Latest Updates
We'll send you the best business news and informed analysis on what matters the most to you.
icon
By subscribing, you agree with our privacy policy and our terms of service.
WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading