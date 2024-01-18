Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Nigerian Bourse Advances Further, All Share Index grows by 2.38%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Bourse advanced further on Wednesday as The All Share Index soared by 2.38% closing at 90,063.25 points against the previous close of 87,971.09 points.

Consequently, investors gained N1.145 trillion as market capitalisation also soared to N49.284 trillion from N48.139 trillion of the previous session.

The volume and value of traded stocks stood at 1.3 billion units and N16 billion in 17,417 deals.

Market Breadth

47 stocks closed positive against 35 that declined, bringing the market breadth to a positive round up

Percentage Gainers

AIICO Insurance, Wema Bank, GUINNESS, Sunu Assurance and Honeywell Flour led the gainers to close at 10.00% growth each.

BUA Cement, May & Baker and TRANSCORP among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.99%, 9.98% and 9.97% respectively.

Percentage Losers

RTBRISCOE led other price decliners, shedding 10.00% of its share price to close at N0.81 from the previous close of N0.90.

Dangote Sugar, NGXGROUP and Redstar Express also shed their share prices by 9.95%, 9.84% and 9.47% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Sterling Bank traded about 106 million units of its shares in 838 deals, valued at N800 million.

JAPAULGOLD traded about 101 million units of its shares in 553 deals, valued at about N268.8 million.

TRANSCORP traded about 90 million units of its shares in 494 deals, valued at about N1.58 billion.(www.naija247news.com).

