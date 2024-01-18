Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Nigeria Backs Shell’s Onshore Assets Sale

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Pledges Swift Regulatory Approval
Nigeria supports Shell’s decision to sell its onshore oil and gas assets, according to the country’s junior oil minister.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Shell recently announced its exit from onshore and shallow water operations in Nigeria, opting to sell to a consortium of local companies and focus on deep offshore fields.

Nigeria’s minister of state for petroleum emphasized the government’s commitment to a business-friendly environment and assured timely regulatory approval for the transaction.

Despite concerns about potential negative impacts, the minister called for strategic investment in the fossil fuels sector to bolster the economy and ensure energy security amid the global transition to renewable energy.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Blinken’s Diplomatic Mission Strengthens U.S.-Africa Ties with Focus on Nigeria
Next article
IEA Boosts 2024 Global Oil Demand Projection
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Oil Prices Rise as IEA, OPEC See Strong Global Demand Growth

Naija247news Naija247news -
OPEC expects robust oil demand...

IEA Boosts 2024 Global Oil Demand Projection

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Raises demand growth projection by...

Blinken’s Diplomatic Mission Strengthens U.S.-Africa Ties with Focus on Nigeria

The Editor The Editor -
Secretary Antony J. Blinken will travel to Nigeria from...

VIDEO: American man impregnates five women, holds joint baby shower

Naija247news Naija247news -
The internet went into a frenzy late Wednesday over...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Oil Prices Rise as IEA, OPEC See Strong Global Demand Growth

OPEC 0
OPEC expects robust oil demand...

IEA Boosts 2024 Global Oil Demand Projection

Oil Markets 0
Raises demand growth projection by...

Blinken’s Diplomatic Mission Strengthens U.S.-Africa Ties with Focus on Nigeria

Bilateral Ties 0
Secretary Antony J. Blinken will travel to Nigeria from...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Subscribe For Latest Updates
We'll send you the best business news and informed analysis on what matters the most to you.
icon
By subscribing, you agree with our privacy policy and our terms of service.
WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com