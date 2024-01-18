Menu
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira depreciates further to N931.23 /$1 at the official market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian naira weakened further against the dollar on Wednesday, January 17th, 2024, at the official and the parallel markets.

The domestic currency depreciated 6% to close at N931.23 to a dollar at the close of business, based on data from NAFEM where forex is officially traded.

This represents an N52.72 loss or a 6% decrease in the local currency compared to the N878.57 closed the previous day.

Similarly, the naira depreciated at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate quoted at N1320/$1, representing a 3.03% decrease over what it closed the previous day, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1331.80/$1.  (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

