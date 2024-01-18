MTN and Globacom reaches agreement, suspends disconnection over debt issue

January 18, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said that MTN and Globacom have reached an agreement to resolve the interconnect debt issue, over which the former was to disconnect the latter.

This came as the 10-day pre-disconnection notice issued by the Commission lapsed today. With the new development, MTN will no longer disconnect Globacom as earlier scheduled.

The Commission, however, noted that the disconnection is only ‘put on hold’ for 21 days starting from January 17th, 2024. Within this period, the debt issue is expected to have been completely resolved.

Recall that the telecom regulator had last week approved a partial disconnection of Globacom by MTN over its refusal to pay interconnect debt.

The partial disconnection if implemented, would mean that Globacom’s subscribers will not be able to make calls to any MTN number.

The telecom regulator in a statement issued on Thursday and signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, said:

“The Commission is pleased to announce that the parties have now reached an agreement to resolve all outstanding issues between them. For this reason, and in the exercise of its regulatory powers in that regard, the Commission has put the phased disconnection on hold for a period of 21 (twenty-one) days from today, 17 January 2024.

“Whilst the Commission expects MTN and Glo to resolve all outstanding issues within the 21-day period, the Commission insists that interconnect debts must be settled by all operating companies as a necessary component towards compliance with regulatory obligations of all licensees. It is OBLIGATORY that Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and other licensees in the telecom industry keep to the terms and conditions of their licenses, especially as contained in their interconnection agreements.” (www.naija247news.com).

