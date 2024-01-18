Morocco Dominates Tanzania with a 3-0 Victory in AfCON Opener

Morocco kicks off their Africa Cup of Nations Group F campaign with a commanding 3-0 victory over Tanzania in San Pedro. Captain Romain Saiss opens the scoring in the first half, followed by goals from Azzedine Ounahi and Youssef En-Nesyri after Tanzania’s Novatus Miroshi receives a red card.

Morocco, known for their World Cup semi-final feat in Qatar two years ago, displayed dominance over Tanzania, ranked 108 places below them. The victory marks Morocco’s pursuit of their second Cup of Nations title, 48 years after their triumph in Ethiopia.

The anticipated win saw Morocco ranked 13th globally, with seven players from the 2022 World Cup semi-final starting lineup. Their territorial and possession dominance was evident from the start, contrasting sharply with Tanzania, whose lineup included Tarryn Allarakhia from English fifth-tier outfit Wealdstone.

Hakim Ziyech’s free-kick led to Saiss’ goal, exposing goalkeeper Aisha Manula’s error. Tanzania faced challenges as they failed to produce a single goal attempt in the first half. Tanzania’s hopes further dwindled when Miroshi received a red card for a second yellow-card offense.

Ounahi and En-Nesyri sealed Morocco’s victory with goals in the 77th and 80th minutes, respectively. The latter’s goal was confirmed by VAR, securing a convincing start for Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations.

