Mexico Abandons Bid to Host 2036 Olympics

Mexico has decided to withdraw its bid to host the 2036 Olympics, more than 50 years after hosting the Summer Games for the first time, citing intense competition, as stated by Maria Jose Alcala, the head of the Mexican Olympic Committee. Alcala mentioned that discussions with the International Olympic Committee revealed the formidable competition, leading Mexico to consider bidding for the Youth Olympic Games instead.

Initially announced in October 2022 by Alcala and then-foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard, the bid for the 2036 Olympics would have marked Mexico’s second time hosting the Summer Games. The 1968 Olympics were previously held in Mexico City at an altitude of 2,240 meters (7,350 feet) above sea level.

In light of this decision, Mexico joins other hopeful nations, including India, Indonesia, Poland, and Turkey, in the race to secure the hosting rights for the 2036 Olympics.

