Man escapes with bullet wound after being attacked by suspected kidnappers in Lugbe, Abuja

January 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A Nigerian man who escaped bullet wound after he was attacked by suspected kidnappers at his estate in Lugbe, Abuja on Wednesday, January 17, has taken to social media to share his story.

Posting a photo of the bloodstained thigh, he wrote;

‘’Dear Residents

This event happened yesterday night around 10.30pm.

“I made a miraculous escape from Kidnappers yesterday with a bullet wound just outside my estate at Lugbe en route Penthouse and Elsalem estate around 10:00 P.m. yesterday! I was blocked by their car on my lane but courageously reversed, and then drove through them while being shot at. Bullet penetrated the door behind the driver’s and got me on my left bum”.

Let’s exercise extra caution and avoid late-night movement please! These deadly guys are all over the city!

May God continue to protect us. Amen!”(www.naija247news.com).

