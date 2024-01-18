Gov. Soludo In Trouble over the demolition of Traders’ goods in Anambra State”

The destruction of goods belongings to petty traders on Tuesday in Awka, Anambra State’s capital, has attracted the condemnation in Anambra State.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

THISDAY learnt that there was massive destruction of traders’ wares on Oby Okoli and Abakiliki Streets by officials of Awka Capital Territory Development Agency (ACTDA).

The agency got rid of traders and other hawkers who maintain shanties in the area to enable the ongoing dualisation of the streets to move on.

The exercise was supervised by the Managing Director of ACTDA, Mr. Ossy Onuko.

A victim, Ms. Ukamaka Eze, who provided video evidence of the destruction of her wares said: “Unlike other times when they used to confiscate people’s goods, but today they confiscated and immediately set them ablaze.

“I think Soludo is heartless if he actually sent those people. We are complaining of hardship and how we can survive, and here, they are burning our goods. This is unfair.”

Another trader in the area who simply identified himself as Ejimofor, said: “They have been shooting guns here.

“They are shameless people. Old women who are selling food condiments, they just destroyed their goods, and when people wanted to intervene, they started shooting.

“I think Soludo does not know what this people are doing, because this was not what he promised us.”

THISDAY made attempts to reach Onuko on the allegations but his phone number was not reachable.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...