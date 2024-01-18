Menu
Fitch Counters CBN’s Claim on FX Forwards Liability, Says Nigeria Has backlog Over $7 billion in forex forwards

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

  • Fitch Highlights Forex Shortages and Fiscal Challenges in Nigeria

London, Jan 18 – Fitch Ratings expressed concerns on Thursday over Nigeria’s central bank still facing foreign exchange shortages, hampering efforts to clear a substantial backlog of demand.

The country, grappling with a high interest payment to revenue ratio, is yet to address a backlog of around $7 billion in forex forwards, with only $2 billion cleared since President Bola Tinubu assumed office last year.

Naija247news reported that Nigeria’s central bank has successfully cleared the entire foreign exchange forwards liability of 14 banks, with settlements initiated with foreign airlines, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

The move addresses concerns of investors as Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, grapples with about $7 billion in matured forex forwards, contributing to foreign currency shortages that impact the naira currency.

Tinubu swiftly implemented key fiscal reforms, such as reducing petrol subsidies and easing controls on the naira to narrow the gap between official and parallel rates.

Despite these measures, Gaimin Nonyane, Director of Middle East and Africa Sovereigns at Fitch, emphasized that forex shortages would continue to exert pressure on the naira, maintaining a 30% gap between official and parallel rates.

In a webinar, Nonyane stated that the central bank remains significantly short of the required funds to clear the forex backlog and meet extensive external financing needs in the private sector.

Fitch projects the naira to close the year just above 900 against the dollar, while the official rate fluctuates around 846 to the dollar.

Nonyane also highlighted concerns about backtracking on fuel subsidy elimination. Despite a threefold increase in prices in May, there has been no adjustment since July, despite global price fluctuations and notable naira weakness.

Fitch’s Head of Middle East and Africa Sovereigns, Toby Iles, and Nonyane underscored Nigeria’s credit rating weakness due to its interest payments-to-revenue ratio exceeding 40%, four times higher than the median for B-rated sovereigns. Fitch currently rates Nigeria at B- with a stable outlook.

Iles commented on the broader trend in Africa, noting that interest-to-revenue ratios across the continent had more than doubled since 2014.

Increased borrowing and global interest rate hikes were cited as contributing factors, and Iles anticipated a continued rise in the ratio for African sovereigns.

