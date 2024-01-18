FEC approves N9.6 billion for workers Life Assurance, says students’ loan to begin January

January 18, 2024.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has given its approval for the payment of N9.6 billion renewal fees for the Group Life Assurance covering federal government employees.

Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, revealed this information on Wednesday following the conclusion of the initial 2024 FEC meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

He indicated that this represented a continuation of discussions initiated by a memo from Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

He said the President approved about N9.6 billion for 12 local insurance firms to cover the Federal workers in case of unforeseen eventualities in the course of their duties.

“There are about 12 insurance companies involved. It’s a normal annual cover that insurance companies give workers. So, in the event of death or severe injury, they can resort to and so that their families would not have to suffer,’’ he said.

According to Idris, the approval signifies the administration’s dedication to ensuring that every employee receives the necessary recognition, fostering increased efficiency, productivity, and improved service delivery to the people of Nigeria.

In addition, Dr Yusuf Sununu, the Minister of State for Education, affirmed that the commencement of the student loan in January remains unchanged, and a functional website is already operational for eligible students interested in applying.

He underscored the inclusion of funding in the 2024 budget, signalling the government’s dedication to the cause.

He said that a guideline has been provided to ensure the quality of training on the local campuses is standardized with the parent institution abroad. (www.naija247news.com).

