Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria

FEC approves N9.6 billion for workers Life Assurance, says students’ loan to begin January

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 18, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has given its approval for the payment of N9.6 billion renewal fees for the Group Life Assurance covering federal government employees.

Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, revealed this information on Wednesday following the conclusion of the initial 2024 FEC meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

He indicated that this represented a continuation of discussions initiated by a memo from Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

He said the President approved about N9.6 billion for 12 local insurance firms to cover the Federal workers in case of unforeseen eventualities in the course of their duties.

“There are about 12 insurance companies involved. It’s a normal annual cover that insurance companies give workers. So, in the event of death or severe injury, they can resort to and so that their families would not have to suffer,’’ he said.

According to Idris, the approval signifies the administration’s dedication to ensuring that every employee receives the necessary recognition, fostering increased efficiency, productivity, and improved service delivery to the people of Nigeria.

In addition, Dr Yusuf Sununu, the Minister of State for Education, affirmed that the commencement of the student loan in January remains unchanged, and a functional website is already operational for eligible students interested in applying.

He underscored the inclusion of funding in the 2024 budget, signalling the government’s dedication to the cause.

He said that a guideline has been provided to ensure the quality of training on the local campuses is standardized with the parent institution abroad. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian Bourse Advances Further, All Share Index grows by 2.38%
Next article
Access Holdings gets CBN approval-in-principle for consumer lending subsidiary
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NNPC To Play Major Role In Energy Conservation

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -

Police Foil Attack on Benue Village, Neutralise Two Bandits

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Benue State Police Command have killed...

Relocation of CBN departments merely for administrative convenience – experts

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Financial Expert, Mr Okechukwu Unegbu,...

Access Holdings gets CBN approval-in-principle for consumer lending subsidiary

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Access Holdings Plc, the parent group...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NNPC To Play Major Role In Energy Conservation

Top Stories 0

Police Foil Attack on Benue Village, Neutralise Two Bandits

Security News 0
January 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Benue State Police Command have killed...

Relocation of CBN departments merely for administrative convenience – experts

Economy 0
January 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Financial Expert, Mr Okechukwu Unegbu,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Subscribe For Latest Updates
We'll send you the best business news and informed analysis on what matters the most to you.
icon
By subscribing, you agree with our privacy policy and our terms of service.
WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading