Ellah Lakes Plc Shareholders Approve N5 Billion Private Placement for Agribusiness Expansion

Ellah Lakes Plc shareholders granted approval for the management’s decision to raise up to N5 billion through a private placement. The indigenously owned Agribusiness company, listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) since 2023, had previously raised N2.9 billion from investors to construct storage silos capable of holding up to 100,000MT of Rice, Soybean, and Maize.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos, Chairman Mr. Olumide Akpata, represented by Ms Osaro Oyegun, expressed confidence in overcoming challenges and delivering long-term growth and profitability. Despite acknowledging the upcoming challenges, including insecurity, rising inflation, and supply disruptions, he emphasized the company’s commitment to delivering value through gradual growth.

The chairman highlighted the approval received from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) for a N2.9 billion rights issue. Upon completing the rights issue, the company aims to deleverage its balance sheet and prepare for the next phase of growth. Additionally, plans include finishing the CPO Mill installation, cultivating soybean and maize, commencing mill operations in 2024, and starting soybean planting within the year.

Regarding security, actions are being taken to ensure the safety of farms and workers. Security personnel have been engaged to protect the farm, and collaboration with the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and USAID Trade & Investment Hub aims to improve industry access to soybean seed varieties.

Managing Director/CEO Mr. Chuka Mordi informed shareholders that the N2.9 billion rights issue was successfully completed, expressing gratitude to shareholders and anticipating positive news by the next AGM.

