Eight bodies recovered, Twelve missing in Niger State boat accident

January 18, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Twelve people still remain unaccounted for after Monday’s boat mishap in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The boat which took off from Durga Mashaya, Borgu LG of the state, was conveying an estimated 100 passengers.

The boat was also loaded with goods and heading towards Wara market in Kebbi State when it capsized due to strong waves and overloading.

The Director General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Abdullahi Baba Arah, confirmed the situation to Daily Trust Wednesday, January 17.

He said aside from the three males and five females who lost their lives, the remaining victims had been rescued by the search and rescue team comprising local divers whose prompt response reduced the number of casualties. However, 12 remain missing.

He reiterated that the boat, with a capacity of 100 passengers, was overloaded with people and commodities heading to Wara market in Kebbi State, adding that the mishap was caused by strong waves and overloading.

He gave the names of some of those rescued alive as Malama Adama Babangida, Bello Usman, and Bawa Alh. Ayuba, Danyarbawa Danmanyan, Umaru Alhaji Mainasara, Rufayatu, Ladidi, Abdullahi Abubakar, Isah Suleiman, Rakiya Abdullahi and Sakina Ibrahim. (www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...