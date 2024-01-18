BREAKING: Emefiele Asks Court To Modify Bail Conditions

Jan 18,2024.

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, appeared in court on Thursday to request a variation of his bail conditions.

He is seeking a review of certain terms in his existing bail conditions.

Emefiele is currently facing trial on six counts related to procurement fraud amounting to N1.2 billion.

He was released from Kuje Correctional Centre on December 23, 2023, 34 days after being granted bail by the judge.

Justice Hamza Muazu of the FCT High Court is presently hearing arguments on the matter, and further details will be provided shortly.

