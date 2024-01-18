Menu
Bilateral Ties

Blinken’s Diplomatic Mission Strengthens U.S.-Africa Ties with Focus on Nigeria

By: The Editor

Date:

Secretary Antony J. Blinken will travel to Nigeria from January 21-26, 2024, as part of his diplomatic visit to Cabo Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, and Angola.

During the trip, the Secretary will underscore the accelerated U.S.-Africa partnership since the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, particularly in areas like climate, food, and health security.

Emphasizing a future-focused economic partnership, Blinken will highlight U.S. investments in African infrastructure to promote two-way trade, job creation, and enhance Africa’s global competitiveness.

The Secretary will also prioritize security partnerships based on shared values, including human rights, democracy, and the rule of law. This visit reinforces the U.S. commitment to engaging with Africa at a high level.

