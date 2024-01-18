Benin’s Voodoo Festival Undergoes Rebranding to Attract Tourists

Against the backdrop of the “Door of No Return” in Ouidah, southern Benin, Simenou Dangnitche and hundreds participate in Benin’s annual Voodoo festival, a 15-year tradition.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The festival, known as Vodoun Days, celebrates the Voodoo religion, emphasizing respect for gods, natural spirits, and ancestors.

Rebranded by Benin’s government to attract tourists and boost the economy, this year’s two-day celebration featured a structured program with events like jazz and dancing.

President Patrice Talon highlighted the economic interest in promoting Vodoun, emphasizing its spiritual and cultural significance. The government aims to encourage both international and domestic tourism to explore Benin’s heritage.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...