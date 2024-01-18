Menu
Search
Subscribe
Big Tech

Apple Ordered to Halt Sales of Certain Smartwatch Models Amid Ongoing Patent Dispute with Masimo

By: News Wire

Date:

A federal appeals court has mandated Apple to cease the US sale of its latest smartwatch models in an ongoing patent dispute with health company Masimo. The ban, impacting specific Apple smartwatch models like the Series 9 and Ultra 2, will take effect on Thursday, with Apple required to await the outcome of its appeal.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Masimo, headquartered in southern California, initiated the dispute by filing a complaint with the US International Trade Commission (ITC), which, in October, decided to halt imports of the Apple Watch models due to a patented technology related to blood-oxygen level detection. Although the ban was temporarily lifted last month, the recent court ruling reinstates it.

Given that Apple predominantly manufactures its products overseas, particularly in China, the ITC holds jurisdiction over the patent feud. Apple is reportedly planning to temporarily remove the contested technology from the affected smartwatches, a resolution that Masimo has welcomed.

The underlying disagreement revolves around Masimo’s claim that it invented the technology and accuses Apple of luring away key employees to gain access to this knowledge. In response, Apple argues that the ITC’s decision was erroneous and seeks its reversal, prompting an appeal to the federal appeals court.

The timeline for the court’s decision on the appeal is anticipated to extend for a year or more. As of now, neither Masimo nor Apple has provided an immediate response to queries from AFP.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Andre Villas-Boas Announces Candidacy for FC Porto Presidency…
Next article
Mexico Abandons Bid to Host 2036 Olympics
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, Forecasts Robust Economic Outlook for Nigeria in 2024

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
TheGroup Managing Director of FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, Dr....

Ellah Lakes Plc Shareholders Approve N5 Billion Private Placement for Agribusiness Expansion

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Ellah Lakes Plc shareholders granted approval for the management's...

Benin’s Voodoo Festival Undergoes Rebranding to Attract Tourists

Naija247news Naija247news -
Against the backdrop of the "Door of No Return"...

Succession Dominates Emmy Awards with Six Wins…

Bisi Adesina Bisi Adesina -
The final season of "Succession" took the spotlight at...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, Forecasts Robust Economic Outlook for Nigeria in 2024

CEO EXCLUSIVE 0
TheGroup Managing Director of FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, Dr....

Ellah Lakes Plc Shareholders Approve N5 Billion Private Placement for Agribusiness Expansion

Financials 0
Ellah Lakes Plc shareholders granted approval for the management's...

Benin’s Voodoo Festival Undergoes Rebranding to Attract Tourists

Economy 0
Against the backdrop of the "Door of No Return"...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Subscribe For Latest Updates
We'll send you the best business news and informed analysis on what matters the most to you.
icon
By subscribing, you agree with our privacy policy and our terms of service.
WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading