FootBall

Andre Villas-Boas Announces Candidacy for FC Porto Presidency…

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Former Porto coach Andre Villas-Boas has officially declared his candidacy for the club’s presidency in the upcoming April vote. The 46-year-old, known for leading Porto to victory in the Europa League, Portuguese league title, and Portuguese Cup in 2011, is set to contend against long-standing president Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa, who has been at the helm since 1986.

In a statement, Villas-Boas stated, “I’m a candidate for the presidency of FC Porto,” confirming his bid for the leadership position. Having initially expressed his intention to run in November, Villas-Boas highlighted instances of intimidation from certain sections of the fanbase.

The former coach of Chelsea, Spurs, and Zenit St Petersburg aims to bring a modernized approach to the club and has outlined plans to establish a women’s team. The upcoming election is poised to be a significant moment in the club’s history as candidates vie for the presidency to shape the future trajectory of FC Porto.

