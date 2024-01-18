Menu
Access Holdings gets CBN approval-in-principle for consumer lending subsidiary

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Access Holdings Plc, the parent group of Access Bank has received the CBN’s approval-in-principle to set up its own consumer lending subsidiary which will be known as Oxygen X Finance Company Limited.

According to a corporate disclosure on the NGX website, the company will commence operation when the final approval is obtained from the CBN.

In the disclosure signed by Sunday Ekwochi, Access Holdings’ Company Secretary, Oxygen X is expected to “make a positive impact on the financial landscape by providing innovative and seamless digital lending solutions to address distinct challenges faced by individuals and businesses in our rapidly evolving world.”

Oxygen X Finance Company is targeting micro-SMEs and retail customers including lower and middle-income salary earners as well as self-employed individuals as its clientele.

Its proposed product offerings encompass traditional consumer and SME lending (asset and device financing, personal loans, working capital financing), emerging consumer lending (Buy Now Pay Later, savings & investment products and value-added services. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

