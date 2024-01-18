Menu
Abducted Imo Monarch, Ohiri Regains Freedom

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Kidnapped imo state Traditional ruler of Orodo, His Royal Highness Samuel Ohiri, has been rescued freed from his abductors.

Igwe Ohiri who’s the former head of the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers was kidnapped by gunmen from his home in Orodo community, Mbaitoli Local Government Area, Imo State, some weeks ago.

He was reportedly rescued unharmed by members of the Imo State Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping unit following a heated battle with the kidnappers in the forest.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, made the disclosure on Thursday in Owerri, via a WhatsApp message on the force platform.

He said the Command had been putting up a lot of effort, cooperating with other security services to make sure the traditional ruler was freed.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

