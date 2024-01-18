Menu
10-Man Guinea Holds Cameroon to a 1-1 Draw in AfCONs Thriller

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Guinea, playing with 10 men in the second half, held five-time champions Cameroon to a 1-1 draw in their Africa Cup of Nations Group C encounter. Despite taking the lead with a goal from Mohamed Bayo, Guinea faced challenges when captain Francois Kamano received a red card just before half-time. Frank Magri equalized for Cameroon early in the second half, but the winning goal eluded both teams. This result follows a series of unexpected outcomes in the tournament, including Cape Verde defeating Ghana, Mozambique holding Egypt, and Equatorial Guinea drawing with Nigeria.

The brave performance by Guinea adds to the growing list of surprising results at the Africa Cup of Nations, showcasing the unpredictability of the competition. The match saw Lamine Camara score twice as title-holders Senegal outplayed Gambia 3-0 earlier in the day, with Gambia also having a player sent off late in the first half. The absence of key players, including Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana and forward Vincent Aboubakar, influenced the dynamics of the match.

Cameroon, seeking a sixth title and missing star forward Aboubakar due to injury, faced a resilient Guinea side despite the absence of key player Serhou Guirassy. Guinea’s Bayo provided the shock lead, scoring in the 10th minute, but the team suffered a setback when Kamano was sent off. Magri’s header for Cameroon leveled the score, but neither team secured a winning goal.

The match, played in challenging conditions with a temperature of 36 degrees Celsius (97 Fahrenheit), showcased the determination of both teams. As the Africa Cup of Nations unfolds, the unexpected outcomes continue to captivate fans, emphasizing the competitive nature of the tournament.

Emman Tochi
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

