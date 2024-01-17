Menu
Politics & Govt News

‘You Boasted to handle security’— Peter Obi reminds VP Shettima

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 17,2024.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, has asked President Bola Tinubu to fulfil his campaign promises to Nigerians by tackling the rampant insecurity in the country.

Obi, who, on Tuesday, expressed deep concern over what he described as a surge of violence spreading through the Federal Capital Territory, warned that no foreign investor or partner would like to invest in Nigeria, given the situation the country has found itself in.

According to him, the recent killings of two abducted young girls in Abuja made it more depressing, stressing that it is now time for the leaders to take all forms of serious measures to tackle the situation.

In a statement issued on his X handle on Tuesday, the former Anambra State governor lamented that insecurity worsened under the past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, who campaigned and won the elections with the promise of tackling security, the economy and corruption.

“As terror attacks, banditry, kidnappings and violence continue to rage through the country, it is more concerning now with the surge of violence spreading through the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“The recent killings of two abducted young girls in Abuja make it more depressing and urgent. It is now time for we, the leaders, to take all forms of serious measures to tackle the situation. It is unfortunate that President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2015, campaigned and won the elections on three items; Security, Economy and Corruption (SEC).

“After his eight years in office, the situation has worsened in all three areas. The present administration, on assuming office, promised to deal decisively with the same situation – Security, Economy and Corruption. Today, however, the situation is getting even worse than ever.

“At the Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association held in Lagos in August 2022, the then Vice Presidential candidate, Sen Kashim Shettima, categorically stated that if APC is elected, he as Vice President would be in charge of security, while the President as an expert in economy would handle the economy.

“Nigerians, therefore, now implore them to fulfil their campaign promises. Even if they do not achieve 100% results, we want to see 100% effort.

“It is now time to stop all forms of foreign trips from people in government until we deal with the ugly situation facing us at home. No foreign investor or partner will like to invest in Nigeria, with the situation we now find ourselves in.

“We must make sincere efforts to end the spread of violence and insecurity in our nation in order to make any meaningful progress.”(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications.

