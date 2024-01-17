Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

Xavi Threatens ‘To Pack His Bags’ If Barca Players No Longer Follow Him

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Under-pressure Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said on Wednesday he would resign if his squad no longer believed in him following last weekend’s heavy Spanish Super Cup final loss to Real Madrid.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Barca were hammered 4-1 by Madrid on Sunday and sit eight points off leaders Girona in the La Liga table.

Defensively the Catalans have struggled this year which is in stark contrast to last season’s Liga success.

They have conceded 22 goals at the halfway stage of the league season after shipping only 20 in the whole of the 2022-23 campaign.

READ ALSO: Sociedad Name Sadiq In Match Squad Days After Leaving Eagles Camp Over Injury

“The day my players no longer follow me, I’ll pack my bags and leave,” Xavi told reporters.
“If I hadn’t won La Liga last year I wouldn’t be here.

“When someone tells me there’s a problem, I’ll leave.

“I love this club. I’m here to bring something to it. If I don’t do it, I’ll go home,” the former Barca captain added.

The 43-year-old returned to the Spanish champions in 2021 after a spell as Al Sadd boss with Barca in free fall.

On Thursday they face third-tier Unionistas in the last 16 of the Spanish Cup before playing Napoli in the first leg of the same stage in the Champions League in February.

“When the owners signed me from Qatar, they said it was one of the worst moments in the club’s history,” Xavi said.

“And we’re in the process of changing things.

“I’m calm, I have three titles to win. I think we’re closer to success than failure,” the ex-midfielder added.
AFP

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Court Stops NBC From Imposing Fines On Broadcast Stations
Next article
How to Find Hope in a Hopeless Situation By Tony Ogunlowo
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

How to Find Hope in a Hopeless Situation By Tony Ogunlowo

Naija247news Naija247news -
New Year, new wahala! Everywhere you look its doom and...

Court Stops NBC From Imposing Fines On Broadcast Stations

Naija247news Naija247news -
Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia of the Federal High Court Abuja...

It’ll Be Unbearable For Bandits To Do Business In FCT, Abuja – Wike

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
FCT Minister Nyesom Wike vows to make it unbearable...

WTO Chief Less Optimistic About 2024 World Trade Due to Geopolitical Tensions…

The Editor The Editor -
WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expressed a less optimistic outlook...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

How to Find Hope in a Hopeless Situation By Tony Ogunlowo

Opinion 0
New Year, new wahala! Everywhere you look its doom and...

Court Stops NBC From Imposing Fines On Broadcast Stations

Cases & Trials 0
Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia of the Federal High Court Abuja...

It’ll Be Unbearable For Bandits To Do Business In FCT, Abuja – Wike

North West 0
FCT Minister Nyesom Wike vows to make it unbearable...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading