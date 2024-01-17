Wizkid doesn’t inspire me musically – Ladipoe

January 17, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian hip hop singer Ladipo Eso has stated that Afrobeats superstar Wizkid is not an inspiration to him in terms of music.

The Mavin Records act commented on Twitter on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, in response to a fan’s question.

Ladipoe stated that while Wizkid does not influence him musically, he is inspired by the ‘Joro’ singer’s demeanor and business savvy.

It all started with the rapper tweeting, “RnB inspired me just as much as Hip Hop did”.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...