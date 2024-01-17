Menu
North Central

Wike Summons Emergency Meeting Over Worsening Security In FCT

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has summoned an emergency meeting over the worrying state of insecurity in the nation’s capital.

The security situation in the area has worsened in the last months with kidnappers and bandits running rampage in some parts of the FCT.
But worried over the development, Wike on Tuesday summoned a meeting of security agencies and other stakeholders in the FCT.

Some of those who were in attendance included heads of security agencies in the FCT, top officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), council chairmen, and traditional rulers.

During the meeting, Wike cautioned the council chairmen to live up to their responsibility but assured residents of the area of improved security.
Wike maintained that there is a need for the re-strategising of the security apparatus in the FCT to tackle the insecurity in the nation’s seat of power.

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu

The meeting is coming hours after First Lady Remi Tinubu rued the death of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar one of the young girls kidnapped on the outskirts of Abuja.

In a post on her X platform, the First Lady sent her condolences to the family of the victim but charged security operatives to redouble their efforts.

“It is with a heavy heart that I acknowledge the devastating loss of Nabeeha and extend my deepest condolences to her grieving family. In difficult moments like this, I urge the nation to join in fervent prayers for the safe return of these girls. Let us hold the families close to our hearts in prayers,” she wrote on Monday night.

“I implore our security agencies to intensify their efforts in addressing the pressing matter of kidnappings and insecurity in our nation. The safety and swift return of the Al-Kadriyar sisters and others in captivity should be our paramount concern.”

