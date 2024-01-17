Menu
Why I Didn’t Sack Ex-CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele” – Buhari

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 17,2024.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed why he did not sack former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele when there were speculations of his interest to run for the presidency in 2023.

Buhari said that Emefiele never discussed it with him.

This revelation and others were made public in a memoir titled “Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015 – 2023)”, written by former Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The book was presented in Abuja on Tuesday.

“I met Emefiele in office when I came, and unless there was firm evidence against him, it would be unfair and an act of injustice to remove him, acting on hearsay,” Buhari said in the book.

“If you punish a man unjustly, it could dog his footsteps throughout life, so if you would punish, you must have evidence and you should know that yourself wouldn’t be there forever. You would leave one day.

“I’m very conscious about the morale of people who serve with me. I also expect whoever succeeds me to be fair to me. I have family, friends, who will feel it. I’m very conscious of fairness.

"When he was linked with campaign for the 2023 presidency, I did not ask him, because he told nobody he was getting involved. Otherwise, I would have removed him and told the nation why," he added.

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications.

