South East

We will tackle “Japa syndrome” with vocational training, Tinubu assure Nigerians

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

During the second term inauguration of Governor Hope Uzodimma in Owerri, President Bola Tinubu addressed concerns about the mass emigration of skilled workers from Nigeria. Assuring citizens, Tinubu stated that the Federal Government, in collaboration with sub-national entities, will intensify training efforts to fill the professional gaps observed in sectors such as health and technology.

Emphasizing the administration’s commitment to education, Tinubu highlighted the priority given to industrialization and increased attention to healthcare. In response to the ‘Japa’ phenomenon, referencing the mass emigration trend, Tinubu reassured the public that more individuals would be trained to contribute to various sectors, mitigating the impact of skilled manpower shortages.

Addressing the people of the South-East, Tinubu pledged to enhance the existing peace and work towards achieving further stability in the region. The ‘Japa’ phenomenon, fueled by factors like poor pay and welfare packages, has led to a significant shortage of skilled manpower, particularly in the health sector. With Nigerian youths seeking opportunities abroad, Tinubu’s assurances aim to address concerns and foster local talent development amid the challenges posed by brain drain.

Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

