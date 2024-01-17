Menu
Search
Subscribe
Education

UNILAG convocation gowns stolen ahead of graduation ceremony

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 17, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

THE management of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, yesterday, announced that unidentified hoodlums vandalised the school bus.

The university management noted that the hoodlums, during the attack, stole gowns intended for its graduates for the 54th Convocation ceremony, scheduled to be held yesterday.

The graduates were mandated to pay N15,000 to obtain the convocation gowns.

However, amid preparations, reports emerged that some graduates who made the payment received a notification from the university administration stating that the distribution of the gowns had been halted due to the vandalism committed by the unknown criminals.

An email from the university to one of the graduates reads: “We regret to inform you that the distribution of SPGS academic gowns is now suspended. Sadly, the remaining gowns were stolen, and our bus was vandalised this afternoon.”

Confirming the development, a lawyer, who identified himself as Malachy Odo, said he had received the identical notification from the school through text messages after his payment of the fee designated for the gown collection.

Odo said: “I paid 15, 000 for a convocation gown yesterday and this is what UNILAG just sent me. This country is not a real place.”

Incident currently being investigated —UNILAG

When contacted, the Head of Communications unit of the university, Mrs Ajoke Alaga-Ibrahim said the incident is currently being investigated.

Alaga-Ibrahim, in a statement, said: “The University of Lagos, UNILAG, management wishes to debunk certain online reports claiming that the University was attacked by hoodlums on Monday, January 15, 2024.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Wizkid doesn’t inspire me musically – Ladipoe
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Wizkid doesn’t inspire me musically – Ladipoe

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian hip hop singer Ladipo Eso...

Why I Didn’t Sack Ex-CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele” – Buhari

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 17,2024. Former President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed why he...

No witches in Aso Rock -Ex-presidential spokesman, Adesina

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 17,2024. Former presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, has disregarded claims...

“I was embarrassed, bundled like a criminal by untouchable comedy’s – Blessing CEO Sues Prankster

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Controversial relationship therapist Blessing CEO has...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Wizkid doesn’t inspire me musically – Ladipoe

Entertainment 0
January 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian hip hop singer Ladipo Eso...

Why I Didn’t Sack Ex-CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele” – Buhari

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 17,2024. Former President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed why he...

No witches in Aso Rock -Ex-presidential spokesman, Adesina

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 17,2024. Former presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, has disregarded claims...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading