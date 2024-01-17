UNILAG convocation gowns stolen ahead of graduation ceremony

January 17, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

THE management of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, yesterday, announced that unidentified hoodlums vandalised the school bus.

The university management noted that the hoodlums, during the attack, stole gowns intended for its graduates for the 54th Convocation ceremony, scheduled to be held yesterday.

The graduates were mandated to pay N15,000 to obtain the convocation gowns.

However, amid preparations, reports emerged that some graduates who made the payment received a notification from the university administration stating that the distribution of the gowns had been halted due to the vandalism committed by the unknown criminals.

An email from the university to one of the graduates reads: “We regret to inform you that the distribution of SPGS academic gowns is now suspended. Sadly, the remaining gowns were stolen, and our bus was vandalised this afternoon.”

Confirming the development, a lawyer, who identified himself as Malachy Odo, said he had received the identical notification from the school through text messages after his payment of the fee designated for the gown collection.

Odo said: “I paid 15, 000 for a convocation gown yesterday and this is what UNILAG just sent me. This country is not a real place.”

Incident currently being investigated —UNILAG

When contacted, the Head of Communications unit of the university, Mrs Ajoke Alaga-Ibrahim said the incident is currently being investigated.

Alaga-Ibrahim, in a statement, said: “The University of Lagos, UNILAG, management wishes to debunk certain online reports claiming that the University was attacked by hoodlums on Monday, January 15, 2024.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...