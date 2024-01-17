Menu
Two Killed, 77 Injured In Ibadan Explosion – Says Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has said that two people were killed in the explosion that rocked Ibadan, the state capital on Tuesday evening.

He said 77 people were so far injured.

According to him, preliminary investigation revealed that the explosion was caused by explosives stored by illegal miners occupying a house in the Bodija area of the city.

He said, “We visited the scene of the explosion which occurred at about 7.44 pm yesterday, 16 January 2024 in Bodija, Ibadan. This unfortunate incident resulted in death and injury to residents in the vicinity and also affected properties. We have already deployed first responders and all relevant agencies within Oyo State to carry out comprehensive search and rescue operations. These operations will continue throughout the night.

“Earth moving equipment, ambulances, emergency lights, and security were deployed to the scene of the incident. The wounded and injured are being treated and moved to public and private hospitals within Ibadan. Medical personnel are on standby at these hospitals to provide all needed assistance to the injured. We have visited UCH to see some of those injured during the incident.

“In total, we have 77 injured victims so far, most of whom were treated and discharged and 2 fatalities. May their souls rest in peace and may God give their loved ones the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“I have directed that the medical bills of all victims be covered by the government. We will also be providing temporary accommodation for those whose houses were affected and ensuring that they are supported to rebuild their lives.

“Preliminary investigations by the security agencies revealed that illegal miners occupying one of the houses in Bodija had stored explosive devices there which caused the blast. The investigations are ongoing. All those found culpable for this will be brought to book.(www.naija247news.com).

