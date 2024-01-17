Menu
Three Anambra monarchs withdraw Ifeanyi Ubah’s chieftaincy titles

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 17,2024.

Three traditional rulers in Anambra State, who bestowed chieftaincy titles on the senator representing Anambra South senatorial zone, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, have withdrawn them.

Recall that earlier this month, the Anambra State Government suspended the traditional ruler of Neni Community, His Royal Highness, Damian Ezeani, Igwe Ugonabo, for conferring chieftaincy title on Ifeanyi Ubah, the Senator representing Anambra South District (Read here).

Ubah was bestowed with several titles by different traditional rulers in Anambra state.

Among them are: Igwe F.E. Ebelendu of Aguluezechukwu in Aguata Local Government Area, Igwe Onwuamaeze Damian Ezeani of Neni in Anaocha Local Government Area and Igwe Gerald Obunadike Mbamalu of Ojoto in Idemili South Local Government Area.

The monarchs bestowed on the senator the following titles: Ikemba Ojoto (strength of Ojoto community), Odenjiinji Neni (Warrior of Neni Community)and Dike Eji Eje Ogu (warrior who goes to battle), respectively.

However, after Governor Chukwuma Soludo started suspending the erring traditional rulers, citing negligence of due process in awarding titles as contained in the traditional rulers’ council law, the traditional rulers involved, on Tuesday night, Jan. 16, tendered an apology to the governor and also withdrew the titles.

In a press release by the Press Secretary to the state governor, Mr Christian Aburime, he said: “The monarchs have respectively apologized to Anambra State Government and withdrawn and cancelled the phantom chieftaincy titles conferred on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, as it contravenes the State Traditional Rulers’ law.”

The release further read: “This action by the three traditional rulers was in direct contravention of the State Traditional Rulers’ code, which outlines the rules and regulations regarding the granting and revocation of chieftaincy titles.

“Consequently, the titles of Ikemba Ojoto, Odenjiinji Neni and Dike Eji Eje Ogu earlier bestowed on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah have been withdrawn and cancelled by the three Igwes.

“This was contained in their respective letters of apology to the State Government which also confirmed the withdrawal and cancellation of the Chieftaincy titles which they variously described as nullity.”(www.naija247news.com)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has vowed that his government will not rest until agents of darkness causing insecurity in the country are completely eliminated.
