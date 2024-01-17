Menu
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Tension as Explosion rocks Ibadan

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Number of Dead and Injured yet unknown as explosion rock Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital.

According to the police, the explosion occurred around Dejo Oyelese Street Bodija Ibadan around 7:44pm today Tuesday 17/01/2024.

According to reports, no fewer than 20 houses have been destroyed as a result of the explosion that occured at Bodija Housing Estate in Ibadan on Tuesday.

Authorities in the state say they are on top of the situation. Relevant agencies are carrying out search and rescue operations at the scene of the incident. Residents of the State have also been urged to remain calm.

“The Oyo State Government is aware of reports of an explosion in Ibadan. Residents are urged to remain calm as security agencies are investigating this to determine the source and cause of the incident,” the state’s official X handle tweeted Tuesday.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

