Shippers’ Council Condemns Vandalism, Theft Of Rail Tracks

Jan 17,2024.

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has expressed worry over the heinous act of vandalism and theft of railway tracks connecting the inland ports in the country.

The council said the incessant cases of stealing of the rail tracks along Lagos-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano and Zaria-Funtua has crippled the commencement of rail transport of cargo from and to the dry ports.

Its executive secretary, Pius Akutah, raised this concern in a statement made available to newsmen in Kano following an inspection of the Funtua Inland Dry Port, ahead of its inauguration.

Although the Funtua Inland Dry Port has commenced informal commercial conveyance of freight through heavy trucks on road, the use of the train system is considered pivotal to cost effectiveness and less risk in overall management of dry port.

The council’s boss explained that the federal government is harnessing energy to overcome the challenges and ensure the railway system is connected to the Inland dry ports. He urged for an end to needless vandalization of government investments.(www.naija247news.com)

