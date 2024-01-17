Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Chief Bisi Akande on 85th Birthday, Praises Advocacy for Good Governance

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the first interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ex-Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande, on his 85th birthday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Governor described the elder statesman, popularly known as ‘Baba Omo kekeke’, as an advocate of good governance and an epitome of true federalism, adding that the APC chieftain is courageous and honest.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described Chief Bisi Akande, who clocks 85 on Tuesday, as a true democrat and respected political icon, who has made a great impact in the lives of many Nigerians through politics and governance.

The Governor also commended Chief Akande for his commitment to public service, especially during his tenure as the first Governor of Osun State in the current Fourth Republic, adding that Baba remains a beacon of hope for younger generations in a country where many believe that politics is a means for wealth acquisition.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate our father, Baba Omo Kekeke, Chief Bisi Akande on his 85th birthday.

“Chief Bisi Akande, a true democrat, has been a member of the progressive camp for many decades. He has been playing active roles in party politics and governance in Nigeria since the Second Republic. He is an advocate of good governance, restructuring and true federalism in Nigeria.

“Baba Akande was an extraordinary public servant and administrator whose commitment to selfless public service remains a lesson for those of us currently in public office and those who aspire to public service.

“All through his long years of exemplary service and throughout the pro-democracy struggle, Chief Bisi Akande remained consistent and was a dependable man of integrity.

“I rejoice with Chief Bisi Akande on his 85th birthday. I wish him good health so we can continue to benefit from his deep knowledge and worthy example.”

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...