Samsung Unveils S24 Series with Advanced AI Features to Compete with Apple

Samsung Electronics, in its latest move to challenge Apple, has unveiled new premium smartphones with multiple AI functions.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

These features include simultaneous translation of foreign language phone calls, a two-way voice translation in real-time for live phone calls in different languages, and a “circle-to-search” function that allows users to search any part of an image on the screen in Google. The Galaxy S24 series aims to compete in the premium device segment, responding to Apple’s dominance in smartphone shipments in 2023.

Samsung’s strategy involves integrating various artificial intelligence functions to attract buyers, including AI translation, tone adjustment in messages, AI summaries and translation of voice recordings, generative editing of photos, and real-time video transformation into slow-motion through AI.

The on-device AI functions, downloaded to each user’s device, provide a more secure approach to personal information, as they don’t require data transmission to the cloud. While only 5% of smartphones shipped in 2024 are expected to be AI-capable, this figure is predicted to grow to 45% in 2027.

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series is set to be available starting January 31, with pricing ranging from $799 for the base model to $1,299 for the Ultra version, reflecting a $100 increase in the Ultra’s price compared to the previous year.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...