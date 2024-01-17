Rising CRR Poses Threat to Nigerian Businesses Amid Bank Deposit Surge

As global companies exit Nigeria due to exchange rate volatility, concerns are mounting among economists and investment analysts over the soaring Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The CRR, amounting to a 45.51% increase in the nine months to September 2023, could impede economic growth by limiting access to credit and raising credit costs.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

High CRR levels, one of the highest globally, have led financial experts to urge the new CBN leadership to stabilize the exchange rate, address fiscal issues, and reduce CRR’s impact on the economy. Mandatory reserve deposits, constituting a portion of customers’ deposits held with the CBN, are non-interest bearing and are employed by the apex bank as a tool to regulate money supply and control inflation.

During the review period, the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee raised the CRR to 32.5% from 27%, and it has since maintained this rate. Financial statements of major banks, including Zenith Bank, FBN Holdings, Access Bank, GTCo, UBA, Stanbic IBTC, Fidelity Bank, Sterling Bank, Wema Bank, and FCMB Group, reveal a 45.51% increase in cash reserves to N13.81 trillion, representing 21.6% of their total customer deposits.

Tier-1 banks experienced significant CRR increases, with UBA recording the highest at 68.9%, followed by Sterling Bank at 62.6%. Analysts highlight the adverse impact on the real sector, limiting access to credit and increasing the cost of credit. They emphasize the need for stable exchange rates and fiscal stability as prerequisites for lowering the CRR, with hopes that new CBN leadership initiatives could lead to a decline in the statutory CRR requirement.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...