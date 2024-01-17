Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

Rising CRR Poses Threat to Nigerian Businesses Amid Bank Deposit Surge

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

As global companies exit Nigeria due to exchange rate volatility, concerns are mounting among economists and investment analysts over the soaring Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The CRR, amounting to a 45.51% increase in the nine months to September 2023, could impede economic growth by limiting access to credit and raising credit costs.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

High CRR levels, one of the highest globally, have led financial experts to urge the new CBN leadership to stabilize the exchange rate, address fiscal issues, and reduce CRR’s impact on the economy. Mandatory reserve deposits, constituting a portion of customers’ deposits held with the CBN, are non-interest bearing and are employed by the apex bank as a tool to regulate money supply and control inflation.

During the review period, the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee raised the CRR to 32.5% from 27%, and it has since maintained this rate. Financial statements of major banks, including Zenith Bank, FBN Holdings, Access Bank, GTCo, UBA, Stanbic IBTC, Fidelity Bank, Sterling Bank, Wema Bank, and FCMB Group, reveal a 45.51% increase in cash reserves to N13.81 trillion, representing 21.6% of their total customer deposits.

Tier-1 banks experienced significant CRR increases, with UBA recording the highest at 68.9%, followed by Sterling Bank at 62.6%. Analysts highlight the adverse impact on the real sector, limiting access to credit and increasing the cost of credit. They emphasize the need for stable exchange rates and fiscal stability as prerequisites for lowering the CRR, with hopes that new CBN leadership initiatives could lead to a decline in the statutory CRR requirement.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s Wema Bank Reports Remarkable 130% Surge in Q3 Gross Earnings
Next article
MOFI assumes control of 40% Fed Govt’s shares in DISCOS for efficiency and revenue maximization.
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

MOFI assumes control of 40% Fed Govt’s shares in DISCOS for efficiency and revenue maximization.

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
The Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) clarified its takeover...

Nigeria’s Wema Bank Reports Remarkable 130% Surge in Q3 Gross Earnings

Bisi Adesina Bisi Adesina -
Wema Bank has disclosed impressive financial performance for the...

Russia and Niger agree to develop military ties, Moscow says

Naija247news Naija247news -
Jan 16 (Reuters) - Russia and Niger, under military...

Osimhen Eager to Crown AFCON Success with Super Eagles

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Victor Osimhen, fresh from a Serie A triumph with...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

MOFI assumes control of 40% Fed Govt’s shares in DISCOS for efficiency and revenue maximization.

Data & News Analysis 0
The Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) clarified its takeover...

Nigeria’s Wema Bank Reports Remarkable 130% Surge in Q3 Gross Earnings

Financials 0
Wema Bank has disclosed impressive financial performance for the...

Russia and Niger agree to develop military ties, Moscow says

Geopolitics 0
Jan 16 (Reuters) - Russia and Niger, under military...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading