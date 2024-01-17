Rescue Operations Ongoing As Explosion Rocks Ibadan

There was panic in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Tuesday evening as loud explosion rocked the ancient city, with buildings collapsing due to terrific vibration.

Residents, who spoke with Channels Television, said houses and cars far from the scene of the explosion were impacted by the blast wave.

“We heard a loud bang around 07:30pm. Dominos shattered, Ace Mall in Bodija destroyed,” a panic-stricken resident told our correspondent over the phone.

The number of casualties could not be confirmed as of press time but it was gathered that victims have been rushed to hospitals while some residents are trapped in the rubble of buildings that caved in due to the impact of the blast.

The Zonal Coordinator for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the South-West, Saheed Akiode, told Channels Television in a phone conversation that emergency responders including the operatives of the Fire Service in Oyo State have been deployed to the scene of the incident on Awolowo Way by Adeyi Avenue, behind a Central Mosque, in Bodija.

Also, in a terse statement on X (formerly Twitter), the Oyo State Government said it is aware of reports of an explosion in the state.

“Residents are urged to remain calm as security agencies are investigating this to determine the source and cause of the incident,” the government said.

The Oyo State Government is aware of reports of an explosion in Ibadan. Residents are urged to remain calm as security agencies are investigating this to determine the source and cause of the incident pic.twitter.com/cS04PCEnVo

— Oyo State Government (@oyostategovt) January 16, 2024

In an update, the state government said, “Relevant agencies are carrying out search and rescue operations at the scene of the incident.”

Similarly, the Oyo State Police Command in a post on X confirmed the explosion.

Explosion around Dejo Oyelese Street Bodija Ibadan around 7:44pm today Tuesday 17/01/2024.

The cause of the explosion is unknown.Number of Dead and Injured yet unknown as search continues.

Ample deployment on ground

Updates coming up soon.

— Oyo State Police Command (@OyoPoliceNG) January 16, 2024

Photos and videos of the incident have begun to flood social media.

📣 Explosion reported in Ibadan. The cause is currently unknown at this time pic.twitter.com/aLgeAscR4j

— Town Crier (@The9jatowncrier) January 16, 2024

People around Dejo Oyelese (that should be Bodija around Ace Mall * guess) calling for assistance due to the damage cause by that Ibadan Explosion. Some houses reported to have collapsed.

Please, escalate @FeedbackOYSG @oyostategovt pic.twitter.com/y2aD8UG1qK

— Taiwo_Ajakaye (@dmightyangel) January 16, 2024

Just got to Dominos, Bodija and this is how the sound has affected the place. pic.twitter.com/xG95z39Vq9

— Ayo of Ibadan (@theayoadams) January 16, 2024

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Fresh facts will be added as they emerge.

