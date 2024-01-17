Menu
Nigeria Police Force

Policemen Storm Abia TV Station, Arrest Guest On Live Programme

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 17, 2024.



Operatives of the Abia State Police Command stormed the ABN TV in Umuahia, Abia State on Tuesday and arrested a guest, Udensi Donald, during a live programme “Youth Rendezvous.”

The Director, ABN TV/Radio, Ifeanyi Okali, disclosed this in a statement on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

According to him, the invading policemen claimed the brother of the guest, Uche Onwuka Udensi, had a petition against him over a family matter, and refused to heed to pleas to allow the live programme ends before making the arrest.

Mr Okali also alleged that items in the station were damaged during the invasion, and therefore demanded an apology from the command, adding that their actions violated press freedom and human rights.

He said, “We are worried by the invasion of our broadcast station in Umuahia by officers of the Nigerian Police, Umuahia Area Command in Abia State.

“At about 2:40pm on Tuesday, January 16, 2023, the policemen invaded our station during a live programme to arrest our guest, one Mr. Udensi Donald during a programme, Youth Rendezvous.

“The police claimed a senior brother of the guest, one Mr Uche Onwuka Udensi, had written a petition against him over a family matter.

“Despite repeated pleas by our staff to the officers to allow the programme to come to an end before the guest could be arrested, they insisted on whisking him away while the live programme was on. We find this very provocative and indeed an act of overzealousness by the officers who obviously acted in clear contravention of the rule of engagement. It clearly also negates the enhanced police-civil relations which the Commissioner of Police, CP Kene Onwuemeile, has consistently campaigned for.’’

Reacting to the invasion, the command’s police spokesperson on her official X handle on Wednesday, Maureen Chinaka, urged calm, saying the matter was under investigation.

“We are currently investigating the situation in the video. Rest assured that this situation will be properly handled and the right action will be taken. We urge the public to remain calm,” she said.(www.naija247news.com).





