Osimhen Eager to Crown AFCON Success with Super Eagles

Victor Osimhen, fresh from a Serie A triumph with Napoli and crowned African Footballer of the Year in 2023, has his eyes set on winning the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with Nigeria. The striker, currently leading the Super Eagles at AFCON, expressed his anticipation for the tournament, acknowledging that clinching the AFCON title would be one of the best moments of his life.

Having achieved success with Napoli, including scoring 26 goals to secure their first Scudetto since 1990, Osimhen is now focused on leading Nigeria to AFCON glory. The 25-year-old forward is unshaken by the attention and pressure surrounding him, emphasizing his ability to handle such situations.

While basking in the honor of winning the African player prize, Osimhen sees the AFCON as a significant dream, aiming to contribute to Nigeria’s success in the tournament. He recognizes the influence of Nigerian legends like Nwankwo Kanu and Jay-Jay Okocha, considering them inspirations in his football journey.

Expressing gratitude for his past interactions with Kanu and Okocha, Osimhen values the opportunity to be mentioned alongside such football greats. As a key figure in the Super Eagles, he aspires to lead the team to its first AFCON crown since 2013, making a mark in the tournament and creating a legacy.

Despite a disappointing draw against Equatorial Guinea in the opening Group A game, Osimhen remains optimistic about the team’s potential. He acknowledges the need to correct their course in the upcoming match against Ivory Coast, recognizing the tougher challenge ahead.

Osimhen’s AFCON journey is a culmination of his dreams, past experiences, and determination to make a lasting impact in Nigerian football history.

