Optiva Capital Unveils Diaspora Investor Direct Investment, Aiming for $5 Billion Inflow

Optiva Capital Partners Limited, a prominent investment immigration wealth management company, has launched Diaspora Investor Direct Investment (DIDI) to attract funds from Nigerians abroad. Chairman Mr. Franklin Nechi stated that DIDI addresses concerns about remitting funds home and aims to channel 5% of the estimated $100 billion Nigeria diaspora funds into productive local investments. The unique product ensures trust, tracks investment progress, and assists with ventures like property development and farms, ultimately targeting a $5 billion investment influx. Optiva Capital’s commitment to effective service delivery includes a national partnership agreement with Polaris Bank Limited.

