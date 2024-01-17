Menu
Search
Subscribe
Business News

Optiva Capital Unveils Diaspora Investor Direct Investment, Aiming for $5 Billion Inflow

By: News Wire

Date:

Optiva Capital Partners Limited, a prominent investment immigration wealth management company, has launched Diaspora Investor Direct Investment (DIDI) to attract funds from Nigerians abroad. Chairman Mr. Franklin Nechi stated that DIDI addresses concerns about remitting funds home and aims to channel 5% of the estimated $100 billion Nigeria diaspora funds into productive local investments. The unique product ensures trust, tracks investment progress, and assists with ventures like property development and farms, ultimately targeting a $5 billion investment influx. Optiva Capital’s commitment to effective service delivery includes a national partnership agreement with Polaris Bank Limited.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
U.S. Rejects CPC Designation for Nigeria Amid Christian Killings Pressure
Next article
China to support Togo in safeguarding its sovereignty, security -Wang Yi
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Oil prices fall as stronger dollar offsets Red Sea disruptions risks

Reuters Reuters -
BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on...

China to support Togo in safeguarding its sovereignty, security -Wang Yi

Naija247news Naija247news -
BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China will continue to...

U.S. Rejects CPC Designation for Nigeria Amid Christian Killings Pressure

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Biden administration is facing pressure from numerous human...

Electricity Distribution Companies Report 30% Revenue Growth in 2023 Despite Worsened Power Outage

Bisi Adesina Bisi Adesina -
By Obas Esiedesa Despite persistent electricity supply challenges in the...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Oil prices fall as stronger dollar offsets Red Sea disruptions risks

Oil Markets 0
BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on...

China to support Togo in safeguarding its sovereignty, security -Wang Yi

Geopolitics 0
BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China will continue to...

U.S. Rejects CPC Designation for Nigeria Amid Christian Killings Pressure

Bilateral Ties 0
The Biden administration is facing pressure from numerous human...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading