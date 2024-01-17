Menu
Nigeria

NRC begins reactivation of old narrow gauge networks across Nigeria

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the commencement of the reactivation of old narrow-gauge networks across the country.

The Director of Mechanical Services and Signal Communication of NRC, Jerry Oche, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday.

Oche disclosed that the Eastern narrow gauge (Port Harcourt-Maiduguri line) was already at an advanced stage to resume operations.

The Director said that NRC had commenced the rehabilitation of coaches and locomotives ahead of the resumption of operation on the Port Harcourt-Aba section of the Eastern railway line.

Furthermore, Oche said the NRC is currently working to ensure that the vehicles for Aba Port-Harcourt Train Services are ready within a week.

“Vehicles undergoing immediate repairs are five SPs, one SPA, one DRC, and two BVAs.

“Some of the vehicles in Enugu will be moved down to Aba to assist in receiving the anticipated overflow of passengers and goods, which is usually experienced on the route.

“Also, NRC Civil Engineers are working on the track, preparatory to the introduction of the Jos intra-city mass transit train in Jos, Plateau,” Oche stated.

In his remarks, the Deputy Director of Public Affairs of NRC, Malam Mahmood Yakub said that the railway corporation has completed the rehabilitation of several coaches in preparation for the resumption of the Lagos-Kano Express Passenger train services.

According to him, the coaches are at Zaria Carriage and Wagons workshop, preparatory to the train service on the 1,343 kilometers Lagos-Kano corridor.

Yakub further disclosed that the Managing Director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation, Fidet Okhiria, had earlier revealed that the Lagos-Kano Express Train Service will resume in the first quarter of 2024.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

