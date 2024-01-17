Menu
Politics & Govt News

No witches in Aso Rock -Ex-presidential spokesman, Adesina

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 17,2024.

Former presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, has disregarded claims that the Aso Villa in Abuja is a haunted place.

Adesina told Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday that he enjoyed his eight years living in the Villa.

“I didn’t see anything like that; no witches, no wizards, nothing like that in the Villa,” the journalist said when asked about claims made by his predecessor, Reuben Abati, in 2016.

Reuben Abati said the house they gave him in the Villa, he didn’t sleep there for one night because when he attempted to sleep there, a fire just broke out. So, he ran away.

“I slept in my house for eight years, not only did I sleep but I was snoring. I snored so much that I woke myself up with the sound of my snores; that showed I was at peace,” he said.

Adesina, who served as former President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman had earlier on Tuesday launched a book, ‘Working with Buhari: Reflections of A Special Adviser, Media, and Publicity (2015-2023)’ in Abuja.

The event was graced by his ex-principal (Buhari); President Bola Tinubu; ex-Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, among many other dignitaries.

At the book presentation, Tinubu praised Buhari for not interfering in his administration since he left government in 2023.

“After handing over, you (Buhari) said, ‘I will be far away in Daura but if you need me, contact me. I won’t intrude on whatever you are doing. I won’t interfere. I won’t breathe down on your throat,’” Tinubu said.

The President added that rather than interfere, Buhari has partnered with him to make democracy flourish in the country.

“We’ve partnered to make democracy flourish in Nigeria, thank you.

“Except when I call him (on the phone) to say, ‘Are you living, are you going to the farm?’, you don’t hear from him (Buhari) either to nominate or intrude in the cabinet or complain about issues. Thank you for being who you are,” the President added.

Tinubu also reiterated his commitment to resolving challenges that remained unresolved during the administration of his predecessor, with a promise to stamp out insecurity across the country.

He said though Buhari served the country during a critical time, the former President served with dedication and uncommon zeal.

He added, “President Buhari assumed office at a very difficult period of our national life when the economy was spiraling into recession and Boko Haram had taken over swaths of our territory in North East. At a point it appeared even Abuja, the seat of government would fall into the hands of Boko Haram with the bombing of the UN Building, Banex Plaza, Nyanya, and other locations within the Federal Capital Territory.

“We cannot easily forget how our armed forces battled the Boko Haram terrorists under the leadership of President Buhari to reclaim our territory and push them to the fringes of Lake Chad where they no longer pose an existential threat to our sovereignty.

“I must say the job of securing every inch of our country is yet to be finished. My government will stamp out the remaining vestiges of Boko Haram, Ansaru, banditry, and kidnapping gangs. We won’t rest until every agent of darkness is completely rooted out.”(www.naija247news.com)

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

