Nigeria’s Wema Bank Reports Remarkable 130% Surge in Q3 Gross Earnings

Wema Bank has disclosed impressive financial performance for the third quarter of 2023, marking a significant milestone in its annual analysis. The bank reported a remarkable 130% surge in profit before tax (PBT) and a substantial 61% increase in gross earnings, achieving a total of N150.90 billion in Q3 2023, compared to the N93.86 billion recorded in the same period of 2022.

The PBT for the bank stood at N21.76 billion, showcasing a notable 130% growth from the N9.46 billion reported in Q3 2022. Additionally, Wema Bank demonstrated a commendable 73% reduction in fraud and burglary losses, emphasizing its dedication to maintaining progress and ensuring the financial security of its customers.

This financial success further solidifies Wema Bank’s position as one of Nigeria’s prominent financial institutions, reinforcing its reputation for leading the innovation sector and delivering value to its diverse customer base.

Moruf Oseni, the Managing Director/CEO of Wema Bank, commented on the results, expressing pride in the bank’s ability to surpass expectations and consistently achieve success. He highlighted Wema Bank’s commitment to setting new standards and sustaining progress, emphasizing the institution’s support for its customers’ goals.

As Wema Bank looks ahead to 2024, Oseni anticipates exceptional breakthroughs and milestones for the financial giant. Renowned for its pioneering role in digital banking as Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT, Wema Bank continues to be a driving force in the financial sector.

