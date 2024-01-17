Nigeria’s President Tinubu Meets With Service Chiefs At Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu met with service chiefs and other top brass of security agencies at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday.

The service chiefs had arrived earlier and waited till the President arrived from a function outside the State House.

The service chiefs are the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, and Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

The meeting which also has in attendance the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, is expected to address the rising terrorism, kidnapping and killings across the country.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, convened a crucial meeting with the Force Management Team and Tactical Squads, on January 15, 2024, to address the rising concerns surrounding insecurity in the country.

The IGP expressed deep concern over the unfortunate abductions in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and emphasised the need for decisive action to curb such heinous crimes.

