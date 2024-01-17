Nigeria’s JAPA Prospects Dim as Canada Tightens Work Permit for Overseas Students

Nigeria’s JAPA Prospects Dim over Canada’s proposed restrictions on work for international students may lead to shortages of temporary workers in various industries, including food services and retail. The planned measures, such as reducing allowable work hours, aim to address challenges posed by a surge in international students, linked to rental shortages.

While Canada is considering additional measures, critics argue that such restrictions may hinder students’ independence and work experience, impacting both the education system and the labor market. The government’s efforts to balance immigration integrity and student contributions to the economy face opposition from student associations and advocates.

“Goodbye Nigeria”: The “Japa” BrainDrain continues

The phrase “May Nigeria not happen to you” echoes the common prayer in Africa’s largest economy, expressing the frustration of residing in a dysfunctional country where even wealth fails to shield individuals from systemic failures. This sentiment has fueled the “japa” wave, a Yoruba term signifying the exodus of Nigerians seeking better prospects overseas. Ayeni Adu, 36, shared his experience, giving away belongings before relocating to the United Kingdom with his wife, contributing to the significant 69% of Nigerians willing to move abroad, as per a 2022 survey by the Africa Polling Institute.

Persistent insecurity, economic challenges, and rampant corruption, highlighted in a pre-election survey by Lagos-based SBM Intelligence, are key issues prompting the wave of emigration. Europe and North America are preferred destinations, with the number of “Worker” visas issued to Nigerians in the UK rising by 399% from 2019 to September 2022. The “japa” wave particularly impacts the upwardly mobile middle class, creating a talent drain, especially in the mid-20s to late-40s age range.

Professionals, including doctors, nurses, and pharmacists, are leaving Nigeria’s health sector in search of better working conditions, higher pay, and predictability. The Nigerian Medical Association reports that 50 health professionals leave the country every week. A burgeoning industry supports those wishing to emigrate, offering services such as relocation advice, visa processing, and immigration routes.

Chinwe Iwuanyanwu, a relocation provider, assists Nigerians in optimizing their profiles for international opportunities. As conditions worsen, the desire for a “Plan B” and a better life propels many to explore relocation options. The upcoming presidential election acknowledges the need for radical change, but addressing the talent drain requires a focus on restoring confidence and addressing economic concerns. The “japa” trend has become ingrained in everyday language, reflecting the widespread impact of individuals seeking improved prospects abroad.

