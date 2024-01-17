Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

Nigerian Govt Credit Drops 45% to N5.16 Trillion in November 2023 Amid Economic Challenges

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Credit to the government experienced a 45% decline, dropping to N5.16 trillion in November 2023 from N9.39 trillion in October 2024, as reported by Elizabeth Adegbesan.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Data sourced from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Money and Credit Statistics revealed a 72.4% decrease in government credit in October, falling from N34 trillion in September 2023 to N9.39 trillion.

Simultaneously, credit to the private sector also witnessed a month-on-month decline of 6.0%, reaching N59.7 trillion in November 2022 from N63.5 trillion in October 2023.

As a result, Net Domestic Credit (NDC) to the economy experienced a second consecutive monthly drop to N64.9 trillion in November 2023, marking an 11% decline from N72.9 trillion in October 2023.

Looking ahead to the banking sector’s 2024 financial year outlook, analysts at CardinalStone Research predict that banks will likely maintain restrictive credit lending policies. The report suggests a correction for credit growth due to sustained macroeconomic challenges in the country. Banks are expected to target sectors and obligors with higher creditworthiness, anticipating a loan growth reverting to a 4-year mean of 19.9% in the financial year 2024.

In addition, CBN data indicates that currency outside banks surged to N3.08 trillion in November 2023, reflecting a 14.5% month-on-month increase from N2.69 trillion in October. Currency in circulation also saw an 11% month-on-month rise to N3.34 trillion in November, compared to N3.01 trillion in October.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Chief Bisi Akande on 85th Birthday, Praises Advocacy for Good Governance
Next article
Moniepoint expands access for underbanked SMEs and individuals across Nigeria
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Optiva Capital Unveils Diaspora Investor Direct Investment, Aiming for $5 Billion Inflow

News Wire News Wire -
Optiva Capital Partners Limited, a prominent investment immigration wealth...

U.S. Rejects CPC Designation for Nigeria Amid Christian Killings Pressure

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Biden administration is facing pressure from numerous human...

Electricity Distribution Companies Report 30% Revenue Growth in 2023 Despite Worsened Power Outage

Bisi Adesina Bisi Adesina -
By Obas Esiedesa Despite persistent electricity supply challenges in the...

Shell’s Legacy in Nigeria: A Journey Marked by Controversy, Spills, and Shifting Tides

Naija247news Naija247news -
Shell, a trailblazer in Nigeria's oil and gas industry,...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Optiva Capital Unveils Diaspora Investor Direct Investment, Aiming for $5 Billion Inflow

Business News 0
Optiva Capital Partners Limited, a prominent investment immigration wealth...

U.S. Rejects CPC Designation for Nigeria Amid Christian Killings Pressure

Bilateral Ties 0
The Biden administration is facing pressure from numerous human...

Electricity Distribution Companies Report 30% Revenue Growth in 2023 Despite Worsened Power Outage

Revenue and Taxation 0
By Obas Esiedesa Despite persistent electricity supply challenges in the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading