Nigerian Govt Credit Drops 45% to N5.16 Trillion in November 2023 Amid Economic Challenges

Credit to the government experienced a 45% decline, dropping to N5.16 trillion in November 2023 from N9.39 trillion in October 2024, as reported by Elizabeth Adegbesan.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Data sourced from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Money and Credit Statistics revealed a 72.4% decrease in government credit in October, falling from N34 trillion in September 2023 to N9.39 trillion.

Simultaneously, credit to the private sector also witnessed a month-on-month decline of 6.0%, reaching N59.7 trillion in November 2022 from N63.5 trillion in October 2023.

As a result, Net Domestic Credit (NDC) to the economy experienced a second consecutive monthly drop to N64.9 trillion in November 2023, marking an 11% decline from N72.9 trillion in October 2023.

Looking ahead to the banking sector’s 2024 financial year outlook, analysts at CardinalStone Research predict that banks will likely maintain restrictive credit lending policies. The report suggests a correction for credit growth due to sustained macroeconomic challenges in the country. Banks are expected to target sectors and obligors with higher creditworthiness, anticipating a loan growth reverting to a 4-year mean of 19.9% in the financial year 2024.

In addition, CBN data indicates that currency outside banks surged to N3.08 trillion in November 2023, reflecting a 14.5% month-on-month increase from N2.69 trillion in October. Currency in circulation also saw an 11% month-on-month rise to N3.34 trillion in November, compared to N3.01 trillion in October.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...