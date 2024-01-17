Menu
Naira Falls to N878.57/$1 at the official market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian naira tumbled against the dollar on Tuesday, January 16th, 2024, in both the official and black markets.

The domestic currency depreciated 4.72% to close at N878.57 to a dollar at the close of business, based on data from NAFEM where forex is officially traded.

This represents an N39.62 loss or a 4.72% decrease in the local currency compared to the N838.95 closed the previous day.

The intraday high recorded was N1299.50/$1, while the intraday low was N720.50/$1, representing a wide spread of N579/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $147.81 million, representing a 460.52% increase compared to the previous day.

Similarly, the naira depreciated at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate quoted at N1280/$1, representing a 1.17% decrease over what it closed the previous day, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1325.64/$1.

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

