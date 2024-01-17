More persons rescued alive from Ibadan explosion scene

January 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

More persons are being rescued alive from the rubble of the explosion which occurred in Ibadan Oyo state capital on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Witnesses say three persons have been brought out alive, including a mother and her baby, who were pulled earlier Wednesday, Jan. 17.

According the witnesses relatives and persons residing in the area have been making contacts with their relations on mobile phone and most of them are responding to the call, insisting that responders should help them come out from the rubble.

A video shared online shows a yet-to-be-identified man being pulled out alive from the rubble.

The video of the man being lifted on a stretcher and carried to an ambulance for further medical attention was posted by Arise Television on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Onlookers can be heard sympathising with him as he was being carried away.

Meanwhile, the National Emergency Management Agency has disclosed that over 20 houses were affected in the Tuesday night explosion that rocked the Bodija area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

“Over 20 houses were affected. Casualty figures can not be ascertained for now. Search and rescue operation is still ongoing,” the agency said.(www.naija247news.com).

