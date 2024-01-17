Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro NewsRegions

More persons rescued alive from Ibadan explosion scene

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 17, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

More persons are being rescued alive from the rubble of the explosion which occurred in Ibadan Oyo state capital on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Witnesses say three persons have been brought out alive, including a mother and her baby, who were pulled earlier Wednesday, Jan. 17.

According the witnesses relatives and persons residing in the area have been making contacts with their relations on mobile phone and most of them are responding to the call, insisting that responders should help them come out from the rubble.

A video shared online shows a yet-to-be-identified man being pulled out alive from the rubble.

The video of the man being lifted on a stretcher and carried to an ambulance for further medical attention was posted by Arise Television on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Onlookers can be heard sympathising with him as he was being carried away.

Meanwhile, the National Emergency Management Agency has disclosed that over 20 houses were affected in the Tuesday night explosion that rocked the Bodija area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

“Over 20 houses were affected. Casualty figures can not be ascertained for now. Search and rescue operation is still ongoing,” the agency said.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Policemen Storm Abia TV Station, Arrest Guest On Live Programme
Next article
Gunmen Attack Vigilante Office, Kill Female Operative
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Soldier accidentally shoots self to death

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A soldier attached to the 35...

Gunmen Attack Vigilante Office, Kill Female Operative

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen who attacked a local security...

Policemen Storm Abia TV Station, Arrest Guest On Live Programme

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Abia State Police...

Bandits Kidnap Seventeen in Niger state

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least 17 residents of Garam...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian Soldier accidentally shoots self to death

Nigeria Metro News 0
January 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A soldier attached to the 35...

Gunmen Attack Vigilante Office, Kill Female Operative

Security News 0
January 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen who attacked a local security...

Policemen Storm Abia TV Station, Arrest Guest On Live Programme

Nigeria Police Force 0
January 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Abia State Police...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading