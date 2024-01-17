Menu
Search
Subscribe
Investigative News and Reports

Leaked Memo Reveals President Tinubu’s Approval of ₦3 Billion COVID Fund Release to Suspended Minister Betta Edu

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Amid financial misappropriation allegations against the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, a leaked memo suggests that President Bola Tinubu authorized the release of ₦3 billion from the COVID-19 palliative fund.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The memo, allegedly from Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, directs the expenditure for the verification of the National Social Register.

The controversy arises as nine companies reportedly secured contracts from the fund, leading to Edu’s suspension and an ongoing investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The authenticity of the president’s awareness of the fund release is questioned. Special Adviser Bayo Onanuga urges patience as the EFCC investigates.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian Soldier accidentally shoots self to death
Next article
Schwarzenegger detained by German customs over luxury watch
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Court Stops NBC From Imposing Fines On Broadcast Stations

Naija247news Naija247news -
Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia of the Federal High Court Abuja...

It’ll Be Unbearable For Bandits To Do Business In FCT, Abuja – Wike

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
FCT Minister Nyesom Wike vows to make it unbearable...

WTO Chief Less Optimistic About 2024 World Trade Due to Geopolitical Tensions…

The Editor The Editor -
WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expressed a less optimistic outlook...

King Charles III To Be Treated For Enlarged Prostate

The Editor The Editor -
British head of state King Charles III will attend...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Court Stops NBC From Imposing Fines On Broadcast Stations

Cases & Trials 0
Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia of the Federal High Court Abuja...

It’ll Be Unbearable For Bandits To Do Business In FCT, Abuja – Wike

North West 0
FCT Minister Nyesom Wike vows to make it unbearable...

WTO Chief Less Optimistic About 2024 World Trade Due to Geopolitical Tensions…

Economic growth 0
WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expressed a less optimistic outlook...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading