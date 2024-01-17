Leaked Memo Reveals President Tinubu’s Approval of ₦3 Billion COVID Fund Release to Suspended Minister Betta Edu

Amid financial misappropriation allegations against the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, a leaked memo suggests that President Bola Tinubu authorized the release of ₦3 billion from the COVID-19 palliative fund.

The memo, allegedly from Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, directs the expenditure for the verification of the National Social Register.

The controversy arises as nine companies reportedly secured contracts from the fund, leading to Edu’s suspension and an ongoing investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The authenticity of the president’s awareness of the fund release is questioned. Special Adviser Bayo Onanuga urges patience as the EFCC investigates.

