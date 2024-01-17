Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

King Charles III To Be Treated For Enlarged Prostate

By: The Editor

Date:

British head of state King Charles III will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure to treat an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” said a palace statement.

“His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure,” it added.

The 75 year-old monarch’s public engagements will be postponed for “a short period of recuperation,” said the palace.

Charles became king upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022.
He is the oldest person to become Britain’s monarch, having been the longest-serving heir apparent.

The king, whose mother died aged 96 and father died aged 99, has generally enjoyed good health, although has twice been struck down by coronavirus and suffered sporting injuries when he was younger.

Benign prostate enlargement is common in men aged over 50, is not related to cancer and is “not usually a serious threat to health”, according to Britain’s National Health Service.

Symptoms include a frequent need to pass water and difficulty in fully emptying the bladder.
The cause is unknown, “but it’s believed to be linked to hormonal changes as a man gets older,” said the NHS website.

The palace statement came around an hour after it was revealed that the Princess of Wales is facing up to two weeks in hospital and several months’ recuperation having undergone successful abdominal surgery.

The 42-year-old wife of William, Prince of Wales, heir to the British throne, was admitted to a private clinic in central London on Tuesday, said Kensington Palace.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Schwarzenegger detained by German customs over luxury watch
Next article
WTO Chief Less Optimistic About 2024 World Trade Due to Geopolitical Tensions…
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Court Stops NBC From Imposing Fines On Broadcast Stations

Naija247news Naija247news -
Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia of the Federal High Court Abuja...

It’ll Be Unbearable For Bandits To Do Business In FCT, Abuja – Wike

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
FCT Minister Nyesom Wike vows to make it unbearable...

WTO Chief Less Optimistic About 2024 World Trade Due to Geopolitical Tensions…

The Editor The Editor -
WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expressed a less optimistic outlook...

Schwarzenegger detained by German customs over luxury watch

The Editor The Editor -
Actor and former US politician Arnold Schwarzenegger was detained...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Court Stops NBC From Imposing Fines On Broadcast Stations

Cases & Trials 0
Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia of the Federal High Court Abuja...

It’ll Be Unbearable For Bandits To Do Business In FCT, Abuja – Wike

North West 0
FCT Minister Nyesom Wike vows to make it unbearable...

WTO Chief Less Optimistic About 2024 World Trade Due to Geopolitical Tensions…

Economic growth 0
WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expressed a less optimistic outlook...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading